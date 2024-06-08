First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

