First National Bank of Omaha Sells 125 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in General Electric were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in General Electric by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 282,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 140,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $161.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

