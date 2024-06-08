First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,254 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,280 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 107,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,419. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

