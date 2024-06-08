First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,045 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of Gray Television worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Gray Television by 726.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,626 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 136,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:GTN opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

