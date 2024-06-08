First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,133 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,724. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $145.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

