First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,359 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.13% of Franklin Electric worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $96.40 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FELE

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.