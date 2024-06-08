First National Bank of Omaha Sells 297 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $270.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.45 and its 200 day moving average is $242.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $287.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

