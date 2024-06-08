First National Bank of Omaha Sells 300 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.27.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

