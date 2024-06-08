First National Bank of Omaha Sells 477 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.08% of Mercantile Bank worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 55.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

