First National Bank of Omaha Sells 513 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 312,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 475,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,710,000 after purchasing an additional 267,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.89.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.