First National Bank of Omaha Sells 532 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $252.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

