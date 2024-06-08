First National Bank of Omaha Sells 6,484 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 396,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,918,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

