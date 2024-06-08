First National Bank of Omaha Sells 83,108 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,108 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $41.49 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

