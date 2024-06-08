First National Bank of Omaha Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

