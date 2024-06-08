First National Bank of Omaha Trims Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BURL opened at $229.21 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $243.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

