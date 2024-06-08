First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $84,369,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,559,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,256,000 after buying an additional 228,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $13,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SF. TD Cowen upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SF

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.12. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.