First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 854.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $238.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.07.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

