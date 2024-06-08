First Trust Advisors LP Has $53.87 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $53,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IQVIA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.