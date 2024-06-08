First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,054 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $48,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.