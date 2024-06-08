First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,067 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $45,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.73.

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $643.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.24 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $675.07 and a 200-day moving average of $626.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

