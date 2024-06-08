Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $118.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays dropped their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

