Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.8 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.400 EPS.
Five Below Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.80.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Five Below
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.