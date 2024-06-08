Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.8 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.400 EPS.

Five Below Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

