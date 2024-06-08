Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

Five Below Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $118.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.