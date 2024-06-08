Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) CFO Steven Tomsic Sells 30,000 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in FOX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,901,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $70,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,243,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,925,000 after buying an additional 148,588 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after buying an additional 111,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

