Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $49,547,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $14,684,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,512 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 414,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $9,288,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:BEN opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.32.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 70.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEN
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.