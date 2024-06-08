Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Kroger by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kroger by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,653,000 after acquiring an additional 214,852 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.1 %

KR opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.