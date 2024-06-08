Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $317,979,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,899,000 after buying an additional 1,518,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $379,707,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

