Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,431,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,480,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after buying an additional 1,769,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

