Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 199,020 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,020 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,998,000 after acquiring an additional 247,024 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Flex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after buying an additional 624,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,583,000 after buying an additional 302,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $410,723.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,684 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,954 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

