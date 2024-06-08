Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.53, for a total transaction of C$413,205.00.
Galaxy Digital Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:GLXY opened at C$16.25 on Friday. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$16.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
