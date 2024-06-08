GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,254 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 288,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $118,796,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

