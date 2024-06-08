GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GameStop Stock Down 39.3 %

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.71 and a beta of -0.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

