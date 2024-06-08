GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 2.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 28,155,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,802,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,412.71 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

