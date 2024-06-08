Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler Sells 15,000 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,010.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, May 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $772,050.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on THRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,991,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,020,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,170 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

