Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 17th

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Golar LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $27.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

