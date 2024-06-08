Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $182.87 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,028 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $182,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Equifax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Equifax by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Equifax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE EFX opened at $233.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average is $244.05.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

