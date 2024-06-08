Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Jason Jowill Jaskela Sells 107,977 Shares of Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$770,297.12.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:HWX opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.57.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.16. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of C$134.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7362525 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.46.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

