Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 117.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after buying an additional 760,554 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 497.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 887,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 738,594 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11,750.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 564,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.8 %

HP stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile



Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

