Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after buying an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.67. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

