Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Ansa Sekharan Sells 95,601 Shares of Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Informatica Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,430.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Informatica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Informatica by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.