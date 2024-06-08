Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Director Jon Faiz Kayyem Purchases 57,549 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) Director Jon Faiz Kayyem bought 57,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

INBX opened at $16.65 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Inhibrx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth approximately $15,782,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.