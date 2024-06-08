Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Louis Gagnon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$228.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$225.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$217.45. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$237.25. The stock has a market cap of C$40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

