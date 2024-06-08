Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 1,420,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,619,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNR. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

