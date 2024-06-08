iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,235,000 after purchasing an additional 534,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,469,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,530,000 after buying an additional 109,288 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after buying an additional 1,321,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

