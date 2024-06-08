iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $460,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $93.82 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

