Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,409 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $381,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $69.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.