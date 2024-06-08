Julie Sharff Sells 910 Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) CFO Julie Sharff sold 910 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $12,967.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBS opened at $14.31 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.60) million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

