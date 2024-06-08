Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Deepika Pakianathan Sells 468,044 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 468,044 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $449,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deepika Pakianathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Deepika Pakianathan sold 231,548 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $219,970.60.

On Monday, June 3rd, Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $194,174.30.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,286 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $762,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

