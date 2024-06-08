KBC Group NV Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Down 1.3 %

GLW opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

