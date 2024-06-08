Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.2 %

KNX stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

